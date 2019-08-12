The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the DASS II recruitment exam. The admit cards are available for applicants DSSSB online application registration website - dsssbonline.nic.in. A print out of the admit card is mandatory to appear for the exam and candidates can download it from the website using their application number and date of birth details.

The exams are being conducted for recruiting at multiple positions such as Medical Social Worker, Technical Assistant (Hindi), Swimming Life Guard, Private Secretary, Fitter Electrical 2nd Class/Driver/Operator and Assistant Planner. The exams for all the mentioned posts will be conducted on August 18th. Candidates must note that this is only the Tier-I exam of the recruitment process.

Here is the direct link to download the DSSSB DASS II recruitment admit card 2019

How to download the DSSSB DASS II recruitment admit card 2019

Visit the official website of DSSSB online - dsssbonline.nic.in Click on the link to generate/print admit card option A new page will open up with dates and names of recruitment Alternatively, here is the direct link to download the admit card for DASS Grade II exam Enter your credentials and submit to view the admit card Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

The DSSSB has been incorporated with the purpose of recruiting capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews wherever as desired.