Urgent international trip coming up? You can skip the exhaustive process to apply for a passport as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has made securing one easier under the ‘Tatkaal scheme’. Applicants travelling abroad urgently can apply for and receive their ‘Tatkaal’ passport within a few days.

Passports can be now obtained under the Tatkaal scheme without providing a verification certificate from a Gazetted Officer which was required earlier. Here are the steps to apply for a Tatkaal passport:

Register yourself on the official portal of Passport Seva

Login with your ID and password

Under the option for Fresh or Re-issue Passport, select ‘Fresh passport’ and ‘Tatkaal’ scheme from the options provided

Applicants can then download the application form, fill and submit it online

Pay the fees for Tatkaal passport online. After completing the payment procedure, take a print out of the online payment receipt

Book an appointment at the nearest Passport Service Kendra

The final authority for the issuance of passport under the Tatkaal scheme lies with the passport office. But there are list of applicants who cannot apply for passport under the Tatkaal scheme. Click here to see the list of applicants who cannot apply under the Tatkaal scheme.

Tatkaal applicants who are not able to book an early appointment under Tatkaal quota may also consider booking appointment under ‘Normal’ quota. However, Tatkaal fee will be charged irrespective of the quota under which appointment was booked by the applicant.

The following documents are required to apply for a Tatkaal passport. To obtain a passport on out of turn basis submit any three of the documents listed below:

Aadhaar Card/e-Aadhar containing the 12 digit Aadhaar number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI)

Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC)

Service Photo Identity Card issued by State/Central Government, Public Sector Undertakings, local bodies or Public Limited Companies

SC/ST/ OBC Certificates

Arms Licenses

Pension Documents such as ex-servicemen’s Pension Book/Pension Payment order, ex-servicemen’s Widow/Dependent Certificates, Old Age Pension Order, Widow Pension Order

Self-Passport (unrevoked and undamaged)

Income Tax Identity (PAN) Cards

Bank/ Kisan/ Post Office Passbooks

Student Photo Identity Cards issued by Government Recognized Educational Institutions in respect of full time courses

Driving Licenses (valid and within the jurisdiction of State of submission of application)

Birth Certificates issued under the RBD Act

Rations Cards

Tatkaal fees can be paid using credit/debit cards, internet banking and SBI bank challan. The fees for Tatkaal passports is higher than Normal ones.

Age of the applicant Number of pages in passport Fee payable Below 15 years 36 pages Rs 3,000 Between 15-18 years (validity till applicant reaches 18 years) 36 pages Rs 3,000 Between 15-18 years (10 year validity) 36 pages Rs 3,500 Between 15-18 years (10 year validity) 60 pages Rs 4,000 18 years and above 36 pages Rs 3,500 18 years and above 60 pages Rs 4,000

In case police verification is required for issuing the passport, the passport will be delivered on the third day excluding the date of submission of the application. When police verification is not required, the passport is issued within one day excluding the date of submission of the application.