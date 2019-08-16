SC says it wants to grant more time to Centre to review situation in Kashmir
SC was hearing a petition filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin against restrictions imposed on journalists in Jammu and Kashmir and a writ petition filed by advocate ML Sharma challenging the presidential order hollowing out Article 370.
The United Nations Security Council on Friday will hold consultations on India’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
Restrictions in the Kashmir Valley will be eased in the an orderly way with schools set to reopen next week, as informed by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.
India’s ‘No first use’ nuclear policy will depend on circumstances, says Defence Minister
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India has always adhered to its “no first use” policy on nuclear weapons.
Singh was in Pokhran to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.
Singh’s comments came amid tensions between India and Pakistan over the Article 370.
Indians in seized Iranian tanker released, informs MEA
All 24 Indian crew members on the Grace 1 Iranian tanker were released after being detained by the Royal Gibraltar Police last month.
The Gibraltar government also confirmed that the police proceedings against four members had concluded.
The tanker was detained by Gibraltar officials with the help of United Kingdom on July 4 for transporting oil to Syria in violation of sanctions by the European Union.