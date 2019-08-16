Karnataka State Law University or KSLU has declared the result for various courses today, August 16th. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the official website, kslu.ac.in, to check the result.

Candidates can check the result for the KSLU June 2019 in this direct link.

The result for the 3-year LLB IVth semester, 5-year BBA LLB Xth semester, and 5-year BBA LLB (MajMin Sys) Xth semester for various semesters can be check now at the official website. The examinations were conducted in the month of June 2019.

How to check KSLU 2019 exam result: