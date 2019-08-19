Delhi, Punjab on Alert as Rivers in Spate, Incessant Rains Kill 43 in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab are on high alert after heavy rains led to floods that killed at least 28 people, while about 22 are missing.
Flood alert was sounded in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as Yamuna and other rivers were in spate. Haryana has asked the Army to remain on standby after 8.14 lakh cusec water was released from the Hathini Kund barrage in the Yamuna river.
1.7 Million Protesters Throng Hong Kong Streets, Largest Rally In Weeks
A sea of democracy activists flooded the streets of Hong Kong Sunday in a defiant show to the city’s leaders that their movement still pulls wide public support, despite mounting violence and increasingly stark warnings from Beijing.
Hundreds of thousands of protesters carrying umbrellas poured across the heart of Hong Kong island defying torrential rain and a police order not to march from a park where they had gathered earlier for a rally.
Suicide bomber kills at least 63, injures 182 at a wedding in Kabul
A suicide bomber killed 63 people and wounded 182 in an attack on a wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night, the interior ministry said.
The Taliban denied responsibility for the blast at a west Kabul wedding hall, in a minority Shi`ite neighbourhood, packed with people celebrating a marriage.
US Having “Very Good” Discussions With Taliban: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed progress in negotiations on an Afghanistan peace deal, saying that talks with both the Taliban and the Afghan government are going well.
“We’re having very good discussions with the Taliban. We’re having very good discussions with the Afghan government,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey.
Expectations are rising for a deal in which the United States would start withdrawing its soldiers from Afghanistan after nearly two decades of war that has ground into a stalemate.