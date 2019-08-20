Wait-listed train ticket not confirmed yet? Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) launched a Vikalp scheme, also known as the alternate train accommodation scheme (ATAS) in 2018. According to the Vikalp scheme, wait-listed passengers can now book a seat in an alternate train if their booking status does not get confirmed. However, opting for Vikalp does not mean that a confirmed berth will be provided to passengers in alternate train. It is subject to train and berth availability.

Under the Indian Railways’ Vikalp scheme, the boarding and terminating stations might change to nearby cluster stations. Once a passenger’s ticket is confirmed in an alternate train, cancellation charges will be applicable as per the train/berth status in the alternate train. Passengers can be allotted any alternate train opted and departing between 30 minutes to 72 hours from the scheduled departure of original train initially booked.

Vikalp scheme is implemented for passengers of all types and classes. The scheme is applicable to all waiting list passengers irrespective of booking quota and concession. Under this scheme, passengers can opt for a maximum of seven trains for an alternate booking. Vikalp passengers who booked in waiting and remain fully wait-listed after charting will only be considered for allotment in the alternate train. Fully wait-listed passengers must check their PNR status after charting.

No extra charges shall be taken from passenger or any refund shall be provided for difference of fare. Either all passengers of a PNR or none will be transferred to alternate train in same class. The passenger can be considered for shifting to a train leaving from any nearby station from the cluster of stations defined by railways based on the convenience of the passengers to a station serving the destination station. The Vikalp opted passengers who have been provided accommodation in the alternate train will not figure in the wait listed charts of their original train. A separate list of passengers transferred in alternate train will be pasted along with the confirmed and wait-list charts.

The passenger allotted alternate accommodation can travel in the alternate train on authority of original ERS/SMS. Wait-listed passengers of the original train shall not be allowed to board the original train if allotted alternate accommodation. Passengers once provided alternate accommodation in alternate train will be treated according to regular norms in the alternate train and will be eligible for upgradation.

In rare situations, passengers who have been provided alternate accommodation might get dropped/re-allotted in alternate train due to last minute change in composition of the alternate train at the time of chart preparation. Hence, passengers who have been provided alternate accommodation should check PNR status also after preparation of charts of the alternate train for final status.

When Vikalp passengers opt to cancel, after been given an alternate accommodation, they will be treated as confirmed passengers and the cancellation rules will apply accordingly. No refund for difference of fare between the original train and the alternate train, including Tatkal charges, will be given to re-allocated passengers. Once an Vikalp passenger has been allotted alternate accommodation, journey modification will not be permitted. If required, the passenger will have to cancel the ticket and book a fresh ticket for modified journey.

When a passenger who has been allotted alternate accommodation has not taken the journey in the alternate train, he/she can claim for refunds by filing a TDR request. Train list once selected under Vikalp scheme can be updated only once. Vikalp scheme once successfully opted cannot be changed.

For all information, passengers can contact the Call Centre (139), PRS Enquiry Counters,

Passenger Operated Enquiry Terminals installed at stations and WEB ENQUIRY on www.indianrail.gov.in.