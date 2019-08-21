Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) provides a concession to senior citizens in fares of all classes of Mail, Express, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Jan Shatabdi, Duronto group of trains. Male passengers above the age of 60 years and female passengers over 58 years of age are eligible for the concession. In case of male passengers, 40% of the base price of the ticket is waived off while for female passengers above the age of 58, 50% of the base price is discounted.

The senior citizen concession can be claimed while booking tickets. The e-ticketing website of Indian Railways irctc.co.in allows passengers to apply for the discount while entering the age and selecting ‘Avail Concession’ under ‘Option for Senior Citizen Concession’ in the Passenger Details form. A proof of age will be required in case of passengers using the senior citizen concession.

In case passengers eligible for the concession want to opt out of the discount or book the ticket without the concession, they can select ‘Forgo Full Concession’ under ‘Option for Senior Citizen Concession’ in the Passenger Details form. To book tickets with 50% of Senior Citizen concession, passengers can select ‘Forgo 50% Concession’ option under ‘Option for Senior Citizen Concession’ section of Passenger Details form.