Pakistan Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the decision was taken after carefully considering all legal aspects surrounding the dispute.
Pakistan had earlier this month downgraded diplomatic ties with India and stopped cross-border trade following the decision on Kashmir.
India and Pakistan are currently involved in a case at the world court concerning the release of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.
ED issues lookout notice against Chidambaram
The Enforcement Directorate issued a lookout notice for former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case.
SC had refused to pass an interim order on the Congress leader’s petition against the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail plea.
The CBI had put up a notice outside Chidambaram’s house, asking him to appear before the probe team within two hours of the receipt of summons.
Biscuit maker Parle to cut around 10,000 jobs
The biscuit maker said that higher GST has led to a fall in the sales figures and thus the company might have to take the decision to cut down on cost.
Biscuits come under the bracket of 18% GST whereas before the GST the biscuits would attract a tax of 12% which has led to increase in the biscuit prices.
The company has around one lakh employees in 10 plants and 125 third-party manufacturing units.
Assam govt to help people excluded in the final NRC list
The Ministry of Home Affairs said the Assam government will make adequate arrangements for people to appeal against the non-inclusion of their names.
The statement said that the Ministry of Home Affairs will increase the present time limit of filing of appeals regarding exclusion from the final list in foreigners’ tribunals from 60 days to 120 days.
More than 40 lakh people were excluded from the final draft published in 2018