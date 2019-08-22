Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Services Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the 2016-2018 Sugarcane Supervisor examination on August 21st.

Candidates who have applied to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The Commission had released a notice in early August stating that the exam for the Sugarcane Supervisor recruitment will be conducted on August 31st from 10.00 am to 1.30 pm.

The recruitment process is going on for 437 Sugarcane Supervisor vacancies.

How to download UPSSSC Sugarcane Supervisor exam admit card: