Indian Cost Accountant of India or ICMAI is scheduled to declare the result for the 2019 June examinations today, August 23rd. The result for ICMAI Foundation, Intermediate and Final examination result will be declared at the official website, examicmai.in. The result will also be available at examicmai.org.

The information at the official website states that the result will be out today; however, the time of the result has not be provided. The notice just mentions that the result will be released in the late evening hours.

The results that will be declared today include results for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Certified Management Accounting (CMA) examinations held in June 2019.

Institute of Cost Accountants of Indian is a statutory body under parliament which conducts exams and certifies cost accountants in India. The exams are conducted twice in a year, in June and December, for Foundation, Intermediate and Final years.

How to check ICMAI CMA June 2019 result: