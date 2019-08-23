ICMAI June 2019 result: Foundation, Inter, Final result declared at examicmai.org
The Cost Accounting institute had informed that the result would be available in the evening hours and has now declared the result.
Indian Cost Accountant of India or ICMAI has declare the result for the 2019 June examinations today, August 23rd. The result for ICMAI Foundation, Intermediate and Final examination result are available on the the official website, examicmai.in. The is also be available at examicmai.org.
The direct link for all the results are available below.
Foundation Result
Intermediate Result
- Pass List Complete Pass (Syllabus 2016)
- Pass List Group I (Syllabus 2016)
- Pass List Group II (Syllabus 2016)
- Check your result online
Final Result
- Pass List Complete Pass (Syllabus 2016)
- Pass List Group III (Syllabus 2016)
- Pass List Group IV (Syllabus 2016)
- Check your result online
Institute of Cost Accountants of Indian is a statutory body under parliament which conducts exams and certifies cost accountants in India. The exams are conducted twice in a year, in June and December, for Foundation, Intermediate and Final years.
How to check ICMAI CMA June 2019 result:
- Visit the ICMAI result website.
- Click on the relevant result link for result or pass list.
- The Pass List link will display roll numbers of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.
- For individual result, click on the ‘Check your Result Online’ link, and enter the Registration Number and submit.
- The individual result will be displayed.