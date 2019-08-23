Indian Cost Accountant of India or ICMAI has declare the result for the 2019 June examinations today, August 23rd. The result for ICMAI Foundation, Intermediate and Final examination result are available on the the official website, examicmai.in. The is also be available at examicmai.org.

The direct link for all the results are available below.

Foundation Result

Intermediate Result

Final Result

Institute of Cost Accountants of Indian is a statutory body under parliament which conducts exams and certifies cost accountants in India. The exams are conducted twice in a year, in June and December, for Foundation, Intermediate and Final years.

How to check ICMAI CMA June 2019 result: