current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: August 27th, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+
here.
We welcome your comments at
letters@scroll.in.
Central Government to get Rs. 1.76 lakh crore from RBI
- The central bank of India has decided to transfer Rs 1,76,051 crore dividend and surplus reserves to the central government.
- A panel led by Bimal Jalan, which was formed to examine the economic capital framework to decide on matters related to the RBI’s surplus reserves, had recommended the measure.
- Economic capital framework governs the terms of transfer of the RBI’s surplus reserves to the government
- Former RBI governor, Urjit Patel, had quit in December amid reports of a rift before the Jalan panel was formed.
Modi reaffirms Kashmir as a bilateral matter at G7
- Prime Minister Modi in presence of USA President Trump rejected any possibility of a third party mediating in the Kashmir dispute as it was a bilateral matter for India and Pakistan.
- Both leaders met on the sidelines of G7 summit at Biarritz in France.
- Last week President Trump had reiterated his offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute. He said the crisis is a big deal and it was an “explosive situation”.
P Chidambaram sent to four more days of CBI custody
- The four-day custody granted by Delhi court last week had expired and CBI had sought five more days of custody.
- The CBI argued that there were sufficient grounds to extend the period of custody for interrogation.
- The CBI had arrest the former finance minister on August 21 from his home in Delhi related to INX Media case.