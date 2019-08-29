Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the MPTET 2018 High School examination result on August 28th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam for the High School Level Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) can access the result at the official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The exams were conducted for 16 subjects; however, the result has been declared for 15 subjects only. The result for the English subject is yet to be declared and is expected to be declared in the near future.

Candidates can access the MPTET 2018 High School exam result in this direct link. The notification regarding the result can be accessed in this link.

Vyapam Board released the notification in September and the application process for the High School TET started on September 11th and the registration closed on October 6th. The exam for the MP TET 2018 was conducted from February 1st to February 11th, 2019. MP TET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach at the schools affiliated to MP Board.

How to check MPTET 2018 High School result: