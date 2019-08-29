SAMS Odisha will be releasing the merit list for the Phase 2 admission process that is being conducted for 2019 Higher Secondary Schools (Class XI). The merit list is scheduled to be released at 2.00 pm at the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

The admission process is being conducted for 1984 participating higher secondary schools and the Department has received around 1.44 lakh applications for the same. The admission is for Class XI or Junior Colleges for studetns who have cleared the Class Xth exam.

The application process for hte Phase 2 started on August 13th and went on until August 24, 2019. Students were supposed to submit the supporting documents at the schools before August 26th. Admission process based on the merit list should be done by the students on August 30th or August 31st, 2019.

Students can access the district-wise and school-wise vacancies for all the courses in this link. School-wise cut-off marks can be accessed in this link.

This the Phase 2 of the admission process that is being conducted for candidates who have cleared the supplementary examination result for the 10th class. Students who did not get any seats in the phase I of admission can also participate in the phase 2 of the counselling and admission process.

How to check the SAMS Odisha Class XI Admission Merit List: