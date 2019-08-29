IndiGo airlines is offering a flash sale offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 1298 for international and domestic tours. Travellers can now book domestic flights starting Rs 1298 and international flights starting Rs 3999. The offer is valid until 30th August, 2019 for a travel period up to 28th March, 2019.

Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided subject to availability. The discount is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes. The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international network and cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion.

Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference and the offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings. All IndiGo flight bookings made under this Offer shall be subject to IndiGo’s conditions of carriage available at www.goindigo.in. The offer is being made purely on a “best efforts” basis and is subject to force majeure conditions. IndiGo reserves the right to terminate or modify this offer at any time, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation.

By making an IndiGo flight booking during the promotion period under the offer, the customer: (i) unconditionally and irrevocably agrees to these terms and conditions; and (ii) consents that all information provided by the customer may be shared by IndiGo with its agents, representatives, service providers, employees, and may be used to send promotional information pertaining to IndiGo to the customer, in future.

Some of the routes and fares are as follows:

Delhi to Bagdogra: Rs 2937

Delhi to Jodhpur: Rs 2545

Delhi to Raipur: Rs 2598

Delhi to Surat: Rs 2545

Delhi to Pune: Rs 2960

Delhi to Jeddah: Rs 15549

Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram: Rs 4645

Delhi to Udaipur: Rs 2495

Delhi to Vadodra: Rs 2022

Delhi to Vijayawada: Rs 3595

SpiceJet had also recently announced a ‘Desh Videsh Ghoomo Sale’ from 27th August, 2019 to 30th August, 2019. Travellers can book domestic flight tickets for as low as Rs 1299 and Rs 3999 for international travel. Additionally, on booking tickets through spicejet.com, travellers get a range of exclusive offers including 25% off on meals, seats and SpiceMax. The discount will be applicable for one-way fares only and the offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels.