National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has been accepting application for ITI certificate holders since August 1st and today, August 31st, is the last day to apply for the recruitment drive. Interested candidates can fulfill the application process by today at the official recruitment website, ntpccareers.net.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies which includes ITI Fitter, ITI Electrician, ITI Instrument Mechanic, Assistant, Lab Assistant, Diploma Electrical, and Diploma Trainee positions. The detailed notification can be accessed in this link.

The selection process will involve two stages of examination. The first stage is scheduled to be conducted in the third week of October, and admit card for the same will be available in the last week of September.

Candidates who clear the first stage will have to appear for the second stage scheduled to be held in the second week of December, admit card for which will be available in the third week of November.

The application can be processed in this direct link. Candidates need to first register themselves before proceeding with the application process. After the application is submitted, candidates are advised to take a print out of the application for future reference.

The candidates are also suggested to go through the official notification carefully for more details on qualification. eligibility, exam dates, application process, reservation policy among others.