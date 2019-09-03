GoAir is offering a flash sale called Flash Forward Sale 2020 starting from Rs 1,020 for domestic travellers. The sale starts on 3rd September and lasts up to 10th September, 2019. The travel validity is between 14th January, 2020 to 31st January, 2020. The discount on air fares can be availed through the GoAir website goair.in or through its mobile app.

The offer is valid in Business and Economy class, for flights within India. Standard cancellation charges apply. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/ modify/ substitute/ alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.

Fast forward to vacay mode! 🏝✈️😎

Book your tickets with GoAir's Flash Forward #Sale 2020 at unbelievable fares starting from ₹1,020* before 10th September, 2019!

Travel period: 14th Jan - 31st Jul, 2020.

Hurry! #BookNowPayLess

Book now: https://t.co/fVcW9Os2vI pic.twitter.com/9NtbG9hSOF — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) September 3, 2019

The GoAir route network spans across prominent business metros as well as key leisure destinations across the Indian subcontinent. GoAir currently renders its services at the airports in Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Malé, Muscat and Phuket.