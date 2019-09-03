Ajit Jogi’s son arrested for allegedly lying in election affidavit

  • Amit Jogi, former MLA from Chhattisgarh state, was arrested for giving false information in his 2013 election affidavit.
  • The case was filed by Sameera Paikra, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate who lost against him in 2013.
  • The police said that the former MLA had lied about his date of birth certificate.
  • Ajit Jogi is a former chief minister of the state and his son had won his campaign from the Marwahi Assembly seat in 2013.

Millions evacuated along US East Coast as Category 5 hurricane Dorian expected to make a landfall

  • The second strongest recorded hurricane in Atlantic struck Bahamas on September 2nd and claimed one life and as many as 13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed.
  • The storm is moving towards the eastern coast of the United States where around a million people have been ordered to evacuate in the states of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.
  • It has been forecast that Dorian will remain a hurricane for the next five days.

Growth in eight core sectors dives according to government data

  • The eight sectors of oal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity dropped to 2.1% in July against 7.3% growth during the same period last year,
  • Between the months of April and July, these sectors grew at by 3% compared to 5.9% during the same period in the previous year.
  • These eight sectors comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production.

Fire at ONGC plan in Navi Mumbai kills four people

  • The fire broke out at at a plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Navi Mumbai on September 3rd.
  • A total number of four people were killed and three were injured in the incident.
  • The fire broke out in a stormwater drainage at an oil and gas processing plant in Uran area and it had no impact on oil processing, while gas was diverted to Hazira plant in Gujarat,