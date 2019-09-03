Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSS)C has released the 2019 Clerk recruitment exam details today, according to several reports. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 21st to September 23rd in two sessions each day. The admit card for the same will be released at the official website, hssc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions each day, with first session being conducted from 10.30 am to 12.00 noon and the second session from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit card for the same will be issued on September 14th at the official website, according to Indianexpress.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4858 vacancies for the clerk position and the application process was conducted in the months of June and July 2019.

How to download 2019 HSSC Clerk exam admit card: