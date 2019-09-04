Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) had issued a recruitment notification on August 27th for 2,340 vacancies for Assistant Professors for Government Arts & Science Colleges and Colleges of Education. The application process was scheduled to begin from today; however, the application process has been postponed.

A notice issued by the board did not give any reason for the postponement and said that the new date for online registration will be announced shortly. The application process will be done at the TNTRB’s official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

The vacancies of 2340 Assistant Professor positions are for 74 subjects and subject-wise and category-wise breakdown of the vacancies can be accessed on the notification.

Interested candidates must be below the age of 57 years to be eligible to apply for the position. The candidate must have a postgradudate degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 55% marks for general candidates and 50% for candidates from reserved category, and a pass in the NET/SLET/SET /SLST / CSIR / JRF as per UGC Norms in the relevant subject.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the academic qualification and the experience after which the candidates will have to appear for an interview before final selection. The notification has full details on weightage given for each qualification and interview round.

The candidates can access the official notification at the official website for more details on breakdown of vacancies, reservation policy, eligibility and qualification criteria, selection process, application process among others. The notification can also be accessed in this direct link.