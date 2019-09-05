SC to hear pleas against media restriction in J&K on Sept 16th
The plea was filed by Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of Kashmir Times, challenging the restrictions on media imposed by the centre in J&K.
The advocate for Bhasin asked the court to issue directions to the Centre to show the notification based on which the media restrictions were imposed.
SC while hearing another petition on J&K challenging the security clampdown in the state said what the petitioner’s locus standi was in the matter as he was not a resident of Kashmir.
SC also allowed Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti, to travel to Srinagar to meet her mother who was arrested last month.
India to extend a billion dollar to Russia to develop Far East Russian region:
PM Modi said at Eastern Economic Forum summit that the Indian government will extend a line of credit worth $1 billion (nearly Rs 7,100 crore) to Russia for the development of the country’s Far East region.
PM also appreciated Russian President Putin’s far east vision and assured India will actively participate in the various activities of the Eastern Economic Forum.
Modi also met Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad and brought up extradition of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.
Rajasthan Human Rights Commission requests governments to prohibit women from choosing live-in relationship
The Commission alleged that it was against human rights and requested the central and state governments to not allow women from opting for live-in relationships.
The Commission also said the women in live-in relationships needed protection through a law as they could be treated as a concubine.
The Commission referred to several Supreme Court orders on relationships akin to marriage and argued that the authorities should introduce a separate law for cohabiting.