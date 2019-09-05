SC to hear pleas against media restriction in J&K on Sept 16th

  • The plea was filed by Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of Kashmir Times, challenging the restrictions on media imposed by the centre in J&K.
  • The advocate for Bhasin asked the court to issue directions to the Centre to show the notification based on which the media restrictions were imposed.
  • SC while hearing another petition on J&K challenging the security clampdown in the state said what the petitioner’s locus standi was in the matter as he was not a resident of Kashmir.
  • SC also allowed Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti, to travel to Srinagar to meet her mother who was arrested last month.

India to extend a billion dollar to Russia to develop Far East Russian region:

  • PM Modi said at Eastern Economic Forum summit that the Indian government will extend a line of credit worth $1 billion (nearly Rs 7,100 crore) to Russia for the development of the country’s Far East region.
  • PM also appreciated Russian President Putin’s far east vision and assured India will actively participate in the various activities of the Eastern Economic Forum.
  • Modi also met Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad and brought up extradition of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

Rajasthan Human Rights Commission requests governments to prohibit women from choosing live-in relationship

  • The Commission alleged that it was against human rights and requested the central and state governments to not allow women from opting for live-in relationships.
  • The Commission also said the women in live-in relationships needed protection through a law as they could be treated as a concubine.
  • The Commission referred to several Supreme Court orders on relationships akin to marriage and argued that the authorities should introduce a separate law for cohabiting.