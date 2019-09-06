Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall ticket for the 2015-2016 Group 2 Assistant Section Officer (AS) recruitment exam. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

Times of India reports that the TSPSC will conduct the computer-based exam for the recruitment of Proficiency in Office Automation for the Post of Assistant Section Officer in Various Departments under Group II Services on September 8th, 2019.

The candidates can download the hall ticket for the exam from this direct link.

The hall ticket or the admit card is a mandatory document that a candidate needs to bring to the exam hall. The hall ticket will have details about exam centre, time, and date, which candidates are recommended to go through thoroughly.

How to download the TSPSC ASO exam hall ticket: