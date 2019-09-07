All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit card for the written examination for the recruitment of 2019 Nursing Officer on September 6th. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS will conduct the exam on September 15th, 2019 in all the major cities in India and the result for the exam will be declared on September 24th, 2019.

Candidates can download the AIIMS Nursing Officer written exam admit card from this direct link.

AIIMS will recruit 503 vacancies from this exam for AIIMS, New Delhi and four Central Government Hospitals i.e. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College & Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, and Kalawati Saran Children‟s Hospital, New Delhi.

How to download 2019 AIIMS Nursing Officer exam admit card: