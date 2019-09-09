National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the application process for the December 2019 UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET examination from today, September 9th, 2019. Candidates can fulfill the application process to participate in these exams at nta.ac.in. The application process for the UGC NET can also be processed at ntanet.nic.in, while CSIR UGC NET official website will be revealed when the application process starts.

The exam for the UGC NET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted from December 2nd to December 6th, whereas the CSIR UGC NET 2019 will be conducted on December 15th. The admit card for both the exams will be available from October 9th and the result for both the exams will be declared on December 31st, 2019.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions. To be eligible for JRF, candidate must be below the age of 28. Assistant Lectureship position does not have any age stipulation.

On the other hand, CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences. The candidates can also be eligible for JRF after clearing the exam depending on the scores.

NTA had taken over the process of conducting the UGC NET exam since the June 2019 exam; however, this is the first time NTA will be conducting the CSIR UGC NET examination process.

Apart from these two exams, the NTA will also begin the application process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA Admission. The exam for this is scheduled to be conducted on December 1st and the result will be declared on December 11th.

Candidates are advised to keep check the NTA’s official website or Scroll.in Announcement page for latest updates on the above-mentioned examinations.