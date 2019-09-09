ISRO loses contact with Chandrayaan-2

  • In the early hours of September 6th, Indian Space Research Organisation had lost contacts with the moon lander just 2.l kilometres above the moon’s surface.
  • This was ISRO’s first soft-landing moon mission and the first mission in the world aimed at exploring the south pole of moon.
  • ISRO Chief K Sivan informed on Sunday that the agency has located the Vikram (lander) on the surface of the moon and will try to re-establish connection for the next 14 days.
  • The space agency said mission was highly complex and its achievements were a significant technological leap compared to the space agency’s earlier projects.

Ram Jethmalani dies at the age of 95

  • He was a former union minister and a prominent lawyer who died in New Delhi on September 8th, 2019.
  • Jethmalani was a sitting member in his sixth term in the Rajya Sabha, a former member of the Lok Sabha and was the Union minister of law and justice for a few months in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
  • Jethmalani was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party until he was expelled in 2013 for criticising the party leadership.

Bianca Andreescu and Rafael Nadal win US Open singles tournament

  • Andreescu from Canada beat American star Serena Williams in straights sets in a match that lasted for 1 hour 40 minutes to win the US Open Women’s Singles Tournament.
  • In Men’s Singles finals, Spaniard Rafael Nadal beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in five sets.
  • This is was Williams fourth consecutive Grand Slam final defeat since becoming a mother.
  • Nadal equaled Roger Federer’s record of number of Grand Slam finals reached among men.