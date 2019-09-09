In the early hours of September 6th, Indian Space Research Organisation had lost contacts with the moon lander just 2.l kilometres above the moon’s surface.
This was ISRO’s first soft-landing moon mission and the first mission in the world aimed at exploring the south pole of moon.
ISRO Chief K Sivan informed on Sunday that the agency has located the Vikram (lander) on the surface of the moon and will try to re-establish connection for the next 14 days.
The space agency said mission was highly complex and its achievements were a significant technological leap compared to the space agency’s earlier projects.
Ram Jethmalani dies at the age of 95
He was a former union minister and a prominent lawyer who died in New Delhi on September 8th, 2019.
Jethmalani was a sitting member in his sixth term in the Rajya Sabha, a former member of the Lok Sabha and was the Union minister of law and justice for a few months in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
Jethmalani was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party until he was expelled in 2013 for criticising the party leadership.
Bianca Andreescu and Rafael Nadal win US Open singles tournament
Andreescu from Canada beat American star Serena Williams in straights sets in a match that lasted for 1 hour 40 minutes to win the US Open Women’s Singles Tournament.
In Men’s Singles finals, Spaniard Rafael Nadal beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in five sets.
This is was Williams fourth consecutive Grand Slam final defeat since becoming a mother.
Nadal equaled Roger Federer’s record of number of Grand Slam finals reached among men.