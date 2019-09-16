Supreme Court directs Centre to ensure normalcy in J&K
SC asked Centre to restore normalcy in the state of Jammu and Kashmir without compromising on the national interest, and people have access to welfare services.
The Court was hearing a petition by Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of Kashmir Times, who had challenged the media restrictions imposed by the centra.
Centre argued that that a media centre had been set up for using mobile phones, internet and telephones, and it was operational from 8 am to 11 pm for mediapersons.
SC also allowed Gulam Nabi Azad, former CM of the state, to visit parts of J&K but asked him not to address any rallies.
Saudi oil facilities face drone attacks crippling oil production
Yemen’s Houthi rebels took responsibility for attacks on two facilities of Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil producer Saudi Aramco.
The attack via drones led to a massive fire and almost half of the Saudi oil production has been affected. Officials had to suspend production operations at the Abqaiq oil facility and the Khurais oil field.
The loss has directly impact 5% of the world’s production leading to a spike of 19% in the Brent crude oil prices.
Mike Pompeo, US Secrtary of State, blamed Iran for the attack; however, Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi denied any responsibility.
President Trump to attend Modi rally in Houston, Texas
Prime Minister Modi is to address a rally at Houston, Texas on September 22nd and White House has confirmed that President Trump will be attending the rally.
The rally is named as Howdy Modi event and so far more than 50,000 Indian Americans have registered to attend the event.
This will be the first time an American President addresses thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.