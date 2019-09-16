Supreme Court directs Centre to ensure normalcy in J&K

  • SC asked Centre to restore normalcy in the state of Jammu and Kashmir without compromising on the national interest, and people have access to welfare services.
  • The Court was hearing a petition by Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of Kashmir Times, who had challenged the media restrictions imposed by the centra.
  • Centre argued that that a media centre had been set up for using mobile phones, internet and telephones, and it was operational from 8 am to 11 pm for mediapersons.
  • SC also allowed Gulam Nabi Azad, former CM of the state, to visit parts of J&K but asked him not to address any rallies.

Saudi oil facilities face drone attacks crippling oil production

  • Yemen’s Houthi rebels took responsibility for attacks on two facilities of Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil producer Saudi Aramco.
  • The attack via drones led to a massive fire and almost half of the Saudi oil production has been affected. Officials had to suspend production operations at the Abqaiq oil facility and the Khurais oil field.
  • The loss has directly impact 5% of the world’s production leading to a spike of 19% in the Brent crude oil prices.
  • Mike Pompeo, US Secrtary of State, blamed Iran for the attack; however, Iranian Foreign Minister Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi denied any responsibility.

President Trump to attend Modi rally in Houston, Texas

  • Prime Minister Modi is to address a rally at Houston, Texas on September 22nd and White House has confirmed that President Trump will be attending the rally.
  • The rally is named as Howdy Modi event and so far more than 50,000 Indian Americans have registered to attend the event.
  • This will be the first time an American President addresses thousands of Indian-Americans at one place in the US.