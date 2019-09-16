Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released short notification for the 2019 Group B Recruitment today, September 16th, according to multiple reports. The recruitment drive will be conducted for 199 Officer vacancies and the application process will be conducted at the official website, rbi.org.in.

Times of India reports that out of the 199 Group B vacancies, 156 are for Officer in Grade B (DR) General, 20 for Group B (DR) Department of Economic and Policy Research, 23 for Office in (DR) Department of Statistics and Information Management.

The notification and the application process for the RBI 2019 recruitment will begin from September 21st and the last day to apply for the same will be October 11th, 2019. The entire process will be conducted at RBI’s official website.

The exam is set to be conducted in the months of November and December. The General Phase I recruitment exam will be conducted on November 9th, whereas the Paper II and Paper III will be conducted on December 1st and December 2nd.

Candidates are advised to wait for the official notification for more details around the recruitment which is expected to be released on September 20th. Candidates can also keep an eye at the Scroll.in Announcements page for latest updates.