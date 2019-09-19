Keezhadi excavation hints at script continuity from Indus Valley Civilisation
The excavation site near Madurai in Tamil Nadu have been dated back to 580 BCE with marks on them pointing to a possible continuity in script from the Indus Valley Civilisation.
This is the first archeological evidence to support the claim of people of the Indus Valley Civilisation being ancestors of the modern Tamils.
The Indus script was used by the people of the Indus Valley Civilisation, which existed in north-west India between 5,000 BCE and 1,500 BCE. Scholars have speculated that it could be that of a Dravidian language.
This also pushes back the date of Tamil-Brahmi by another century i.e. 6th century BCE.
Supreme Court gets four new judges taking the total strength to 34
Justices Krishna Murari, SR Bhat, V Ramasubramanian and Hrishikesh Roy were appointed judges of the top court.
The judges will take oath on September 23.
The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the names of the judges to the government last month.
On July 31, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal to increase the strength of the SC judges.
Delhi Transport Association call for strike against Motor Vehicle Act Amendments.
The strike from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm is called by United Front of Transport Associations which represents 41 associations and unions of goods and passenger segments which also includes trucks, buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis.
Taxis, ride-hailing services such Ola and Uber, private cabs and autos went off the road.
The strike is called against the steep penalty being imposed for traffic violations and asked the centre and state to provide relief.
The strike organisers blamed the centre for enacting the amendments and the state for not doing anything to bring relief to the people.