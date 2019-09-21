Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the result for the 2011 Sub-Inspector Civil, Platoon Commmander and PAC recruitment drive and 2018 Grade A Computer Operator positions on September 20th, 2019.

All the candidates who had appeared for these exams can check the result at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The Board also released the answer keys for the recruitment exam for the Motor Vehicle Department conducted on September 15th, notification of which can be accessed in this link. The objection against the answer keys can be submitted in this link before September 26th, 2019.

Candidates can access the final result in these direct links for:

The 2011 SI, PC, PAC was conducted for 769 positions, the result of which was delayed due to a court case. The release of the result was possible after a court order dated November 11th, 2018. All 769 positions have been filled for the recruitment.

The 2018 Computer Operator Grade was being conducted for backlog vacancies and now the result is out for the same.