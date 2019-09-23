Odisha Subordinate Services Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the answer keys for the final written exam conducted for the recruitment of 2018 Excise Constable position on September 21st. Candidates can access the final written exam answer keys at the official website, osssc.gov.in.

The notification released along with the answer keys states that candidates can submit objection against the answers in the answer keys along with documentary proof. The objection must be emailed on or before September 27th, 2019.

Candidates need to log-in in this page with their respective Username and Password to and access the answer keys under the ‘Applicant Menu’. The final written exam was conducted on September 15th, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 219 vacancies for Excise Constable on contractual basis. The notification for the same was released on October 9th, 2018 and the application process was conducted from October 12th to November 12th, 2018.

The result for the PET/PMT exam for the recruitment drive was declared on August 8th, 2019. The PET and PSM rounds were conducted from January 18th to January 31st, 2019, and those who have cleared that round are eligible to appear for the Final Written exam.