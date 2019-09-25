Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the 2020 Engineering Services notification today, September 25th, at the official website. The application process has been initiated and can be process at the official website, upsc.gov.in. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is October 15, 2019.

UPSC will conduct 2020 Engineering Services recruitment drive for approximately 495 vacancies for Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering for various central government departments.

Eligibility and Qualification:

The candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 30 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved category. The candidates must have an Engineering degree. There are some other educational qualification that is valid, details of which can be obtained in the notification.

Selection Process

The preliminary exam for the recruitment will be conducted on January 5th, 2020 at 42 cities throughout the country. The Preliminary exam will involve two papers, one for 200 marks and one for 300 marks testing candidates on General Studies and Engineering Aptitude, and then one paper for specialty subject.

Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will appear for the Main exam, which will have two papers testing candidates on Engineering specialty 600 marks. The third stage of selection process will be a personality test.

How to apply for UPSC 2020 Engineering Services Preliminary exam:

Visit the UPSC application website. Click on ‘Online Application for Various Exam for UPSC’ link. There are two stages of registration which needs to be done sequentially. The Part I should be processed after which the Part II should be processed. Once done, take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.



Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification available at the official website of the UPSC before proceeding with the application process. One can also access the UPSC 2020 Engineering Services notification in this direct link.