Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released a recruitment notification for Fire Operator position on September 24th, 2019. The recruitment drive will be conducted for 706 positions and the application process will begin on October 7th, 2019 at the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in.

The notification released said that the candidates must have cleared the 10th class exam with a license to operate a heavy duty vehicles. The candidate must qualify the physical endurance test, driving test and written test as prescribed by the Chief Fire Officer.

The candidate should be below the 27 year with relaxation to reserved category according to the norms.

The selection process will involve a MCQ exam of 200 question and 200 marks testing candidates on General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Test of Hindi Language & Comprehension, Test of English Language & Comprehension. (40 Marks each). There will be negative marks of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The candidates who clear the written exam will have to appear for Skill test / Endurance test will be taken as per requirement of job. The parameters on which physical endurance and physical fitness will be tested can be accessed in the notification.

Candidates can access the official notification at the DSSSB website or one can access it in this direct link. The notification has more information on reservation policy, qualification, eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, physical endurance test details among others.