Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) allows passengers to book tickets online through its website irctc.co.in or simply through the Rail Connect app. The IRCTC Rail Connect Android app can be used to book or cancel train tickets, air tickets, order meals and browse through the IRCTC tourism catalog.

(Click here for a direct link to download the IRCTC Rail Connect app)

Steps to set up the Rail Connect App:

Once the Rail Connect app is downloaded on your phone from the Play Store, you will need a username and password to login. New users can register on the app by providing details like username and password, name, date of birth, gender, mobile number and email ID. The app will also require nationality of the user, a security question for safety reasons, occupation, marital status and the complete residential address of the user.

After logging in to the app for the first time, users will have to create any 4 digit numeric pin of their choice and remember it for future login into the app. Tap on ‘Submit’ to begin. Users can also use the ‘Forgot/Change PIN’ option in case they don’t remember the PIN. The new PIN can be selected by entering your registered mobile number with IRCTC.

Steps to book an e-ticket through the Rail Connect Android app:

Tap on top left corner menu icon “☰” to view the menu options

Click on ‘Plan My Journey’ for e-ticket booking

Select ‘New Booking’ from the list of options available

Enter the source station under ‘From’ and the destination station under ‘To’

Select the journey date. You can also tick the ‘Flexible with Date’ option in case you don’t have a fixed date in mind

In case you are eligible for a concession, click on the box for special concession booking

Tap on the ‘Search Trains’ for the option to browse through trains

Select a train from the list provided. Users will be able to change the date and check trains for the previous and following day from the list as well

Select your Quota. Scroll left or right to see all available quota options like General, Ladies, Senior Citizen, Tatkal, Premium Tatkal, Divyaang

Click on class to view seat availability. You will also be able to see an option for probability of confirmation of Waiting List tickets

Click on ‘Book Now’ to continue booking ticket.

On the ‘Add Passenger’ page, enter the name, age, gender, berth preference, select your nationality, and click on ‘Done’ after checking all details

Select ‘Yes’ if you want to travel with travel insurance

You will be able to add or delete passengers for your journey through the options provided

Enter the passenger mobile number on which the booking SMS will be sent

Tap on ‘Book Ticket’ to continue booking ticket with added passengers

All details will be displayed on the screen like train and passenger details, travel insurance premium and net amount payable.

Enter the Captcha code. For users who selected ‘Booking with OTP’ while logging in to the app, the OTP received on your registered mobile number will be used here

Click on ‘Proceed to Payment’ to make the payment. Users can pay using e-wallets, BHIM/UPI, netbanking, credit/debit cards etc

Select one option and make the payment

You ticket will be booked. You can save the ticket on your phone by clicking on ‘Save Ticket’. The ticket can be seen later under the ‘My Bookings’ option

The Rail Connect app works on a one-step login. It retains recently added passenger details and provides upcoming journey alerts to passengers. New users can register from the app directly. Users can have a maximum of six banks linked to the IRCTC e-wallet. Other payment wallet options available are Jio Money, Airtel Money, Ola Money, Mobikwik, among others. IRCTC rail connect app also provides cab booking facility. IRCTC has tied up with Ola to make commuting easy for rail travellers.