Navodaya Vidyalaya or NVS has released the provisional merit list for the recruitment of 2019 Counsellor position on September 26th, 2019. All the candidates can access the merit list from the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

Two separate lists have been released, one for male and one for female. A total number of 1009 women have been selected for the provisional merit list whereas 786 men have found their names in the merit list. The final appointment is subject to verification process.

Candidates can access the provisional merit for both males and females in this direct link.

The notification for the recruitment process was released on July 11th, 2019 and based on the criteria laid in the official notification. It is advised that candidates go through the requirements carefully before reporting to the JNV Principal.

How to access JNV Counsellor Merit List: