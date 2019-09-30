Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the result for the First year or Plus Improvement Exam 2019 on September 30th. Candidates who had appeared for the improvement exam can check the result at the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Kerala had conducted the Plus One improvement exam in the month of August and now the result has been declared. The exam is conducted for students who could not clear the main exam or who want to improve the scores in certain subjects.

DHSE Plus One Improvement result can be accessed in this direct link.

DHSE Kerala had declared the 2019 Plus One result on May 28th, 2019 in which around 4 lakh students had appeared. Later the Improvement exam was conducted in the month of August.

How to check Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement result: