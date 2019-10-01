UP and Bihar flood claims 151 lives, more rain forecast
At least 111 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, while 40 deaths have been reported from Bihar.
Bihar has recorded 370 mm rain between Saturday and Monday morning, with Patna alone receiving 91 mm rain in 24 hours.
Several regions of Easter UP experienced rain or thundershowers and lightning. The regions include Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Bijnor and its adjoining areas.
Constitution Bench to hear petitions challenging Centre’s J&K decisions
Chief Justice Gogoi had postponed the hearing related to the issue on September 30th but a 5-judge bench will hear all the petitions today.
Justices NV Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, Bhushan Gavai and Surya Kant are part of the “Kashmir Bench”.
The petitions are related to the revocation of special status of J&K and media and communication blockade since the decision.
India received its highest rainfall this season since 1994
Indian Meteorologist Department said that the monsoon season has official ended and the country recorded its highest rainfall since 1994.
The department said the monsoon remains active in some parts of the country, and its withdrawal is likely to commence from northwest India around October 10th.
This year, the monsoon rainfall was 110% of the long period average, which is the average precipitation recorded for the four-month period between 1961 and 2000.