MMDRA had released a recruitment notification for Mumbai Metro for 1053 vacancies for non-executive positions on September 9th, and the application process began on Septmeber 16th. The application process for the same is scheduled to close today. All the candidates who are interested in applying for these positions are advised to do so immediately at the official website, mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

The vacancies are spread in 34 different positions. Most positions are open to Engineering Diploma or Degree holders and Bachelor degree from any stream; however, candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for full details. The candidate must have knowledge of Marathi language or should pass Marathi examination as per relevant notification from the Govt. of Maharashtra.

The recruitment process will involve a competitive exam followed by a document verification process which will be followed by an interview round. The details of the exam dates will be revealed at a latter date at the official website. The exam syllabus and exam pattern for each position can be accessed in this link.

How to apply for MMRDA non-Exec 2019 positions:

Click on this direct link to go through the registration process. A scanned copy of a passport-sized photo and a scanned copy of signature needs to be uploaded while registering.

Once registered, a log-in ID will be generated. Click on this link and feed in the log-in information to fulfill the remaining application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.



Candidates are suggested to go through the notification at the recruitment page of the MMRDA website or one can click on this direct link to access it to get more details on the reservation policy, breakdown of vacancy, eligibility, qualification, among others. The application process is expected to be conducted in the recruitment page of the MMRDA website.