National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the registration for the JEE Main January 2020 exam today, October 10, 2019. Candidates who are interested in applying for the exam but have not registered yet can complete the process at jeemain.nic.in.

Candidates can pay the fees online on or before October 11th, 2019. The window to correct details in the submitted form will now open on October 14th and can be done on or before October 20th, 2019.

The JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board. Candidates who clear the JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced for admissions to IIT colleges.

The January 2020 JEE Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 6th to January 11th, 2020. The second phase or the April 2020 JEE Main exam process will begin on February 7th and the exam is set to held from April 3rd to April 9th, 2020.

Candidates must have cleared the 12th exam with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST candidates) or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination conducted by the respective Boards to be eligible to participate in the JEE Main exam.

How to register for JEE Mains January 2020:

Log on to the NTA’s JEE Main 2019’s official website. Click on ‘Fill Application Form’ button on the home page. Click on ‘Apply for JEE (Main) - 2020’ button. Read the instruction and click on the disclaimer and click on ‘Proceed to Apply Online’. Fill in the basic information and click on ‘Submit’. Log in with the credentials that will get generated and fill in remaining details. Upload all the relevant documents and photographs and pay the application fees. The NTA instructs to take at least four printouts of the final application form after submission.

Documents required for NTA JEE Mains 2020: