Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the re-verification (RV) and re-counting (RC) results of intermediate or class 12 board exams conducted in June 2019. Candidates can check their result at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The results are available on the official state websites: tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The ‘T App Folio’ app by the state government will also display the result. Candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass the Intermediate exam.

Steps to check the TSBIE Telangana intermediate re-verification June 2019 result: