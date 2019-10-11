Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had released the official notification for the Grade B recruitment on 21 September, 2019. Today is the last day to apply for the vacant positions. Interested candidates can apply for the positions at the official website, rbi.org.in on or before October 11th, 2019.

There are 199 vacancies of which 156 positions are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 20 are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and 23 are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM. DEPR here means Department of Economic and Policy Research and DSIM means Department of Statistics and Information Management.

Candidates an click on this direct link to access the RBI 2019 Group B application form.

Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 30 years relaxation to reserved category candidates in the upper age limit. For qualification, candidates are suggested to go through the official notification; however, General vacancy is open for candidates with graduate degree in any stream.

Candidates can also access the official notification in this direct link for more information on the vacancy breakdown, relevant dates, exam schedule and pattern, application process among others.

How to apply for the RBI 2019 Group B vacancies:

Click on the link to access the application page. Click on the orange button at the top to go through the registration process. With the generated log-in ID and password, log in to process the remaining application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The selection process will involve two phases of recruitment with Phase I exam for all the vacancies scheduled to be conducted on November 9th. The candidates who clear the Phase I will be eligible to appear for the Phase II exam which will be conducted on December 1st and December 2nd, 2019.