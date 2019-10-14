Union Public Commission (UPSC) has revised the result for the civil services (Main) exam 2018 declared earlier. The revised civil services result is available at the official websites: upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The previous result had a total of 759 candidates selected for interview round. The UPSC has now recommended 53 candidates more in the revised list for the Department of Personnel & Training. Of these 38 candidates are from general category while 14 form OBC and one from SC category. Candidates who clear the Mains exam will have to appear for the interview round for the final recruitment process. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks.

Steps to check UPSC civil services revised Main result 2018: