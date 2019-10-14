Bihar Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Candidates who are interested can visit the official site of Bihar Police at csbc.bih.nic.in and apply. The last date to apply for the vacancies is till November 4, 2019.

A total of 11880 vacancies are available in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB). Candidates seeking to apply for Bihar Constable Recruitment should be Class 10+2 exam passed. The age group should be between 18 to 25 years. The selection for CSBC Constable Posts will be done on the basis of written test.

The selection process will be based on the results of written examination and physical efficiency test. The written test will have 100 questions for 100 marks and the exam duration is for 2 hours. Candidates who will qualify the written examination will be called for physical efficiency test.

Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs 450 as application fee and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH will have to pay Rs 112 as application fee.