Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released admit cards for CA Final, Foundation and Intermediate Exams that are scheduled November 2019.The admit cards can be downloaded from the official ICAI website: icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates can download the ICAI Admit Card 2019 from the official websites: icai.org, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.

Admit card is mandatory to be granted entry into the examination hall. Candidates are advised to verify all the details provided on the admit card against a government issued ID Card, which they will have to carry to the examination hall. In case of any errors or mistakes, the same needs to be highlighted to ICAI help desk at the following addresses:

For CA Foundation Exam : foundation_examhelpline@icai.in

: ipcc_examhelpline@icai.in For CA Intermediate Exam : intermediate_examhelpline@icai.in

Helpline Number 1 : 0120 3054 851 / 852 / 853 / 854 / 835

How to Download ICAI Admit Cards 2019 online:

Visit official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org Login using your ID and password You will be redirected to new page with ICAI CA Exam Admit Card 2019 for November Exam Download the ICAI Admit Card 2019 from the website Print and save for future reference

The CA IPCC examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 2, 4, 6, 8 for the post of Group I, while on November 11, 14, 16, 18 for the post of Group II. The CA Foundation examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 13, 15 and 17, 2019.