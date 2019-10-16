Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the call letter for the skill test round for the recruitment 2019 Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk. The candidates who have qualified to appear for the exam can download the call letter from the official website, esic.nic.in.

ESIC will conduct the skill test for the Stenographer and UDC recruitment on October 20th and now the admit card is available for download. ESIC is conducting the examination for filling a total number of 2,258 positions which are in various regions. The application process for both the exams started together on March 16th and the last day to apply was April 15th, 2019.

Candidates can download the skill test call letter from this direct link.

ESIC had conducted the Phase I exam for the recruitment on July 14th and the result for the same was declared on August 9th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the exam can participate in the skill test.

How to download ESIC admit card: