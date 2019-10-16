RPSC 2019 Public Relation Officer exam admit card released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC will conduct the exam for the Public Relation Officer recruitment on October 22nd, 2019.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit card for the 2019 Public Relation Officer recruitment today, October 16th, 2019. The candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Commission is scheduled to conduct the exam for the Public Relation Officer on October 22nd, 2019. The exam will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon at Ajmer District headquarters.
Candidates can download the admit card for the RPSC exam from this direct link.
The notification for the recruitment drive was released June 21st and now the exam details have been released along with the admit card. A total number of 23 positions will be filled via this drive.
How to download RPSC admit card:
- Visit the RPSC’s website.
- On the left panel, click on the admit card link.
- Click on the ‘Public Relation Officer’ button on the new page.
- Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ on the new page.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The admit card can be accessed which needs to be printed out.