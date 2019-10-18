Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate two premium passenger trains for general public using the air conditioned chair car Tejas trains. The Tejas Express is India’s first semi-high speed fully air-conditioned train run by IRCTC and is among the fastest trains in India. These two trains will ply on Lucknow – New Delhi - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - Mumbai- Ahmedabad routes for 6 days in a week and will primarily cater to the business travellers besides catering to tourists.

The first train to start with IRCTC management now operates in the Lucknow–New Delhi–Lucknow sector completing the total journey time in 6 hours and 15 minutes. This train has one Executive class air conditioned chair car with 56 seats and nine air conditioned chair cars with a capacity of 78 seats each.

The total carrying capacity of the train is 758 passengers. The train starts its journey in the morning at 06:10 hours and reaches New Delhi at 12:25 hours. The scheduled commercial halts are at Kanpur Central and Ghaziabad. While returning, the train leaves New Delhi at 15:35 hours and reaches Lucknow at 22:05 hours with scheduled halts at Ghaziabad and Kanpur

Central enroute. Tejas Express between Lucknow and New Delhi runs 6 days a week except Tuesdays.

The other Tejas Express train that will also be run by IRCTC will operate on the Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad route. This train will leave Ahmedabad at 06:40 hours and will reach Mumbai at 13:15 hrs. While returning, the train will leave Mumbai at 15:40 hrs and reach Ahmedabad at 22:25 hrs. This train will also run 6 days a week, except Thursdays.

New Delhi - Lucknow Tejas Express schedule Arrival (Down) Departure (Down) Stations Arrival (Up) Departure (Up) -- 06:10 Lucknow Junction 22.45 -- 07.20 07.25 Kanpur Central 21.30 21.35 11.43 11.45 Ghaziabad 17.10 17.12 12.25 -- New Delhi -- 16.30

Tejas Express Special Features and Facilities: