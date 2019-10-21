Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result for the 2018 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Mathematics examination on October 19th, 2019. The result can be accessed by all the candidates who had appeared for the exam at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total number of 398 male teachers and 37 female teachers have been selected. The final selection is subject to a few course cases details of which can be accessed in the result notification available in this link.

How to check UPPSC TGT 2018 result:

Visit the UPSSC official website. On the right panel, click on the link to check the Male TGT Mathematics result or Female TGT Mathematics result. A PDF with details of all the successful candidates will open.

A total number of 22,621 male candidates and 7069 female candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted on July 29th, 2018 in 39 centres. A total number of vacancies for male was 561 and 474 vacancies for females had been released.