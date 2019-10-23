Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, released the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2019 provisional answer keys on October 22nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the website, apset.net.in.

Candidates can raise objection against the answer keys which needs to be submitted on or before October 24th, 2019 (5.00 pm). The notification released along the answer keys has full details regarding the process, which can be accessed here.

Here is the direct link to access APSET 2019 answer keys. Click on the link against the relevant subject to access the answer keys.

The university had conducted the APSET 2019 examination on October 20th, 2019. The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor role in universities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

How to access APSET 2019 answer keys:

1. Visit the APSET official website.

2. At the top, link to access the Provisional Answer Keys is available. Click on it.

3. A new page will have links to download answer keys for all subjects. Click on the relevant link to access the answer keys.