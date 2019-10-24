Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (PEB) or Vyapam has issued admit card for both the exams scheduled to be conducted on November 4th on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019. The admit card for teh FCCS19 and APH19 recruitment drive can be downloaded from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The exam on November 4th will be conducted in two sessions, the first session from 8.45 am to 12.00 noon and the second session from 1.45 pm to 4.00 pm. The candidates must reach the exam venue mentioned in the admit card an hour before the exam starts along with a photo ID proof and the admit card. The notification for the same can be accessed here.

Candidates can download the admit card from these direct links for:

Company Secretary in Forest Corporation (FCCS)

Pharmacist Grade III in AAYUSH (APH)

The exams are being conducted for the position of Company Secretary for the CG Forest Corporation and the Pharmacist position for AAYUSH department.

How to download CG Vyapam admit card: