Chhath Puja begins on 2nd November this year. The rituals of the festival are observed over a period of four days during which devotees perform holy bathing, fasting and abstain from drinking water. Indian Railways has announced special trains to Bihar. Since Chhath Puja sees heavy passenger rush every year, IRCTC has announced a list of special trains that will run from Delhi and UP to Bihar.

Chhath Puja is performed by standing in water for long periods of time, and offering prayers to the rising and setting sun. The festival is celebrated mostly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

Anand Vihar Terminal: Jogbani Suvidha Special TrainThe Anand Vihar Terminal-Jogbani Suvidha Special (Train number 82416) will depart from Anand Vihar on 31st October 2019 at 11:45 pm and reach Jogbani at 5:20 am on the third day. On the return journey, the train leaves from Jogbani at 9:00 am on 11th November 2019 and reaches Anand Vihar Terminal at 4:05 pm.The stoppages are at the following stations for both, the onward and the return journey: Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Chandausi, Sitapur Cantt. Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Shahpur Patoree, Barauni, Begu Sarai, Khagaria, Naugachia, Katihar, Purnea, Arariya Court, Arariya and Forbesganj. Anand Vihar Terminal: Bhagalpur Special TrainThe Anand Vihar Terminal: Bhagalpur Special Train (Train number 04090) departs from Anand Vihar Terminal at 12:45 pm on 1st November 1 2019 and reaches Bhagalpur at 10:10 am the following day. For the return journey, the train will depart from Bhagalpur at 11:30 am on 2nd November 2019 and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 01.15 pm the next day. The train stops at the following stations for both, the onward and the return journey: Kanpur, Allahabad , Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Jamalpur and Sultanganj. Firozpur-Darbhanga-Firozpur Special Train:The Firozpur-Darbhanga Special Train (Train Number 04920) departs from Firozpur at 04:45 pm on every Friday till 1st November 2019, to reach Darbhanga at 10:30 am the third day. On the return journey, the train departs from Darbhanga at 03:30 pm every Sunday till 3rd November 2019, to reach Firozpur at 04:55 am the third day.The train stops at the following stations for both, the onward and the return journey: Faridkot, Kot Kapura Jn., Bathinda, Mansa, Jakhal, Jind, Rohtak, Shakurbasti, Delhi Jn., Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzzafarpur and Samastipur.

Western Railways had also announced special Suvidha trains between Gaya and Ahmedabad. These trains have 2A, 3A, Sleeper and General Coaches. The reservation for these special trains is open.